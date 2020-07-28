Garmin falls victim to cyberattack, begins recovery

Cape Town – Technology company Garmin Ltd announced it is starting to recover from a cyberattack that encrypted some of its systems on July 23.

“As a result, many of our online services were interrupted including website functions, customer support, customer facing applications, and company communications. We immediately began to assess the nature of the attack and started remediation,” said Garmin in a statement.

However, some of its online tools are now being provided in a "limited" state, according to its online dashboard.

Garmin Connect, ConnectIQ, Challenges & Connections, Garmin Coach and Wellness Sync are just a few of the tools that are ’limited’ and are experiencing minor problems.

Garmin insisted that although some tools are not working optimally, it has no indication that customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay™, was accessed, lost or stolen. The company added that the functionality of Garmin products was not affected, other than the ability to access online services.