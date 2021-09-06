Global wearable band market grew 5.6% year-in-year in Q2 – report

The global wearable market, as a whole, grew 5.6% year-on-year (yoy) with 40.9 million units shipping in the second quarter of 2021, largely due to sales of smartwatches at the expense of basic bands, says a new report According to research firm Canalys, the boost was driven by Apple, which continues to dominate the market with its watch models, reports Engadget.

The report noted that smartwatch sales took over from basic bands (sports bands, etc.) back in Q4, 2020 and now account for 62% of all wearable band shipments. Apple now accounts for 31.1% of the smartwatch market and 19.3% of the wearable band market overall, second only to Xiaomi in number of shipments. Samsung also notably grew by 114% in terms of smartwatch shipments year-in-year, and could see further success with its latest Galaxy Watch 4 now powered by Wear OS 3, jointly developed with Google, the report said.