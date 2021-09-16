Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro specifications revealed ahead of launch

GOOGLE is planning to launch its Pixel 6, as well as Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, in October this year, and now a new report has claimed that the device will offer a battery share (reverse wireless charging) and ultra-wideband support. The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1 440 x 3 120 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come pre-installed with a digital car key application, reports XDA Developers.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper, with 4x optical zoom support. There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera, for selfies and video calling.