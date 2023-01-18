Google working on Apple’s AirTag competitor

According to developer and leaker, Kuba Wojciechowski, the tech giant's smart tracker is codenamed “grogu”, reports SamMobile.

Tech giant Google is reportedly developing its own version of Apple's AirTag tracker.

These trackers are useful because they can be linked to devices that might get misplaced or have a chance of getting lost.

Google's smart tracker is expected to work on a distributed tracking network, which is similar to that of Apple AirTag and Samsung's SmartTag.

The tech giant is likely to rename the distributed tracking network as the Finder Network.