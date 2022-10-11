Here are the best Android camera smartphones available in SA right now

Almost every month, a new smartphone is launched, making it increasingly difficult to choose a new device, especially if you are in the market for one of the earlier features found in devices - the camera. A camera in a mobile device has become one the most useful conveniences of a smartphone for selfies, capturing moments with the family, and increased productivity when used as a document scanner - and often becomes the most significant buying factor when choosing a new smartphone.

Nobody wants a phone with a terrible camera, and luckily as manufacturers have introduced better technology in more affordable devices - gone are the days of grainy photos, barely visible in low-lit conditions, photos out of focus from shaky camera work or the motion blur that came with it. But what if you’re looking for the best camera in a smartphone today? The peace of mind that even without any photography skill or training, when you take out your smartphone - you’re capturing the best picture every time.

We’ve rounded up the four best Android smartphones, comparing their camera specs against one another, given they function on similar operating systems, meaning less layering on camera options by each manufacturer. These four devices were also compared, given that they hold dominant specifications against other smartphones being sold right now. One of the biggest contributing factors allowing machines to make this is that they also feature at similar pricing, in contrast to one another.

Here’s a snapshot of overall specs of each smartphone: Oppo Reno 8 Pro Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has made waves with the Oppo Reno 7 and their recently launched Reno 8 Pro, featuring all-around upgraded specs for the device. The Reno 8 features a powerful 32MP selfie camera and a massive 50MP main camera.

One of the best features of the device’s camera is that it boasts a ‘first in its class 4K Ultra Night Video with HDR, offering up to 20% faster image processing which treats users to incredible detail and colour accuracy in low light scenes. The smartphone’s photography is also supported by decent storage, totalling 256Gb, but supports expandable memory of up to 1TB. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Xiaomi 12

Fairly unknown to local smartphone users, Xiaomi often packages its smartphones with some of the best camera functionality available in mobile photography today, cementing its name as one of the best camera smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 ditches the quad camera module in favour of a triple camera set up. The main camera features a 50MP, 13MP and 5MP lens, capable of recording video in 8K at 24 frames per second. Meanwhile, the 12 features a decent 32 MP selfie camera capable of recording video in 1080p at 30 or 60fps.

Xiaomi 12 Samsung Galaxy S22 Widely regarded as one of the best smartphones available in the world right now - the Samsung Galaxy S22 features an excellent camera set up. The S22 boasts an incredible camera set up consisting of a 50 MP wide lens with laser auto-focus, a 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro lens - all making up its triple camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features a powerful chip-set in the minute, 4 nm, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8th Gen capability of running several demanding tasks simultaneously. Samsung Galaxy S22 Huawei nova 10 Pro It’s become a common conception that Huawei devices have become known to produce remarkable smartphone photography, with the Huawei nova 10 Pro proving no different.

The nova 10 Pro, like the iPhone and Xiaomi 12, features a triple camera system which totals 108MP and a colossal 60MP camera - just for selfies. While Huawei users have made it possible to install Google apps on their smartphones - powerful hardware and a decent price point make the Huawei nova 10 Pro one of the strongest camera smartphone releases this year. Aside from the camera, another noteworthy feature is its 1000W ‘Fast Charging’ capability, advertised at charging 20-80% in 10 min.