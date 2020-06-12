How to build a smart kitchen

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The world of tech has always allowed creative minds and innovativators to broaden their horizons with new creations. There has always been a room for upgrades and new gadgets to enhance how people live in every aspect of life. The birth of 4IR saw many businesses rely on technology to do things and many people have also taken it upon themselves to enhance their lives with homemade tech creations.

The birth of 4IR saw many businesses rely on technology to do things and many people have also taken it upon themselves to enhance their lives with homemade tech creations. Have you ever wondered how to build a smart Kitchen? Well, with these tech electronics you can easily do that. LG’s InstaView Door-in-Door Fridge

With LG Smart ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smartphone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH+, as well as diagnose your refrigerator with a simple touch on your smartphone.

InstaView Door-in-Door has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door.

Samsung’s New Wi-Fi Range Brings New Era of Connectivity and Convenience to the Kitchen

The Samsung Flex Duo Slide-in Range with Dual Door gives home cooks the freedom to control their meal prep times and temperatures without having to stay in the kitchen. The range lets you remotely monitor the cooktop and oven functions on your smartphone using a simple app.

You can preheat and adjust oven cooking temperatures, set a timer, receive real-time alerts on oven temperatures and turn the oven off all from your smartphone.

BNETA IoT Smart WiFi LED Bulb GU10

BNETA Smart Bulbs give you the ability to control lighting in your home remotely and set your room atmosphere for different occasions with your smartphone. Working with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, simply order to Alexa and Google to turn on and off your lighting.

IOL TECH

