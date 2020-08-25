How to choose the best and safest headphones for your children

Johannesburg - A child’s hearing does not fully develop until they reach their teenage years and injury to their hearing can occur if they listen to music too loudly. So choosing the right set of headphones for your kids can be a lifesaver. In recent years, studies have shown that children have access to smartphones and tablets at a young age so it is no surprise that kids use headphones from an early age. Monitoring overall volume levels should be a priority for parents. Parents should consider these three features when buying headphones for their children: Volume Limiter Many headphones that are designed for kids have volume-limiting capabilities to ensure that audio levels don’t reach high levels that could damage your child’s hearing.

The standard recommendation is that volume should be about 70 decibels and and volumes should not exceed 85 decibels.

Longevity and Comfort

Children are often rough with their belongings. So when shopping for headsets parents should consider the quality of the product and if the headphone is cushioned and padded correctly to provide comfort while they are listening to their favourite music.

Portable and Travel-friendly

Headphones that are smaller or foldable are easy to pack is a bonus. You can easily fold and place them in backpacks.

Here are some of the best headphones parents should consider:

JBL JR300BT Kids Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The JR300BT headphones are safe to use and the wireless headphones deliver up to 12 hours of sound. The JR300BT is designed to ensure the volume is always below 85db to protect hearing and they come with custom designed ear cushions and headband with cool colours.

LilGadgets Untangled PRO Kids Premium Wireless Headphones

These headphones feature a 3.5 mm jack, so it can be used even after the battery runs out by plugging in an aux cable. It features a 12-hour battery backup with a standby time of 180 hours. The headphone is covered in a soft breathable fabric padding.

BuddyPhones Wave Wireless Volume-Limiting Kids Headphones

This features attractive kid-friendly graphics and it has a long battery life of 20+ hours. It is also splash/waterproof with IP67, and has 4 modes of volume capping. There is also an option to connect with different buddy phones with the buddy connect system.

These over-ear headphones should come in handy for car trips, online learning and when you are trying to keep your kids entertained. However, it is important for kids to avoid using headphones for prolonged periods of time.

IOL TECH