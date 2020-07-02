How to make your phone or tablet last longer

With people feeling the financial strain due to Covid-19, many have no choice but to handle their devices carefully as spending has become a luxury in these trying times and many cannot afford to buy a new device every time one breaks. The reckless behavior on gadgets has shrunk the lifespan of our devices, making our phones and tablets last for a short period of time. With these steps, you can stretch the life out of your device a little further while avoiding to spend funds unnecessarily. Clean your phone or tablet thoroughly and often Devices such as phones require regular cleaning. Dirt and features from clothes sometimes clog up our equipment and can contribute to overheating. This shortens the life of our electronics. Dust and food crumbs easily get lodged inside the charging ports, which causes the phone to not charge properly.

Free up your data

The more device storage you use up, the slower a device becomes. So set a calendar reminder to do a data purge at least once a year.

Look after your battery

Batteries deteriorate when a device spends more time charging than it is supposed to, so it is advised to unplug the device when it's fully charged. Start thinking about your device batteries as if they were car tyres and replace accordingly. Batteries can be charged only a finite number of times before they deteriorate and will be one of the first things to go on mobile devices and laptops.

Protective gear for your gadget is necessary

A good case protects your phone from scratches and absorbs impact in the corners, edges and the back of your device. Screen protector also plays a vital role as it helps shield your screens from drop cracks.

There you have it - adhere to these steps and you will have your phone last longer.

