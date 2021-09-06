How to pre-order devices from the Samsung Galaxy Z Series 5G

Good news for Samsung fans - the brand’s recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z series is now available for pre-order until 20 October 2021. To pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, people need to visit the Samsung website.

Here is how to register: 1. Visit the Samsung website 2. Enter your details required including your ID, email, cell phone number and preferred operator.

3. Choose your Samsung device What’s more those who register to pre-order the devices will receive Galaxy Buds2, the Galaxy Smart Tag and Samsung Care+, all valued at R5 2002. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G which were launched last month retail for R37 999 and R21 999 respectively.

The free one-year Samsung Care+ plan will provide one accidental screen and/ or back cover repair as well as a battery replacement. People can also upgrade to the Samsung Care+ Premium plan at an extra cost which will cover liquid, motherboard and external casing damage. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

For the first time on a foldable, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have S Pen support. Other features of the device include a 7.6-inch screen main screen (measured diagonally) and 6.2-inch cover screen. The Galaxy Z Fold3 has a 10MP selfie camera, 4MP under display camera as well as a 12MP ultra wide Camera, 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The device is available in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G The device has 6.7-inch main screen (measured diagonally) and 1.9-inch cover screen. On board the device is a 10MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra wide Camera and a 12MP wide-angle camera.