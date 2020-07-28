How to take and annotate screenshots on Windows 10

For the longest time, screenshots have become a powerful tool of demonstration, whether you use it to capture tweets before they disappear or trying to help your friends use the new app. It can even help you to send a shot of that strange error message to your IT technician. The current screenshot for Windows 10 is called ‘Snip & Sketch’ and it has replaced the previous ‘PrtScn’ button. Here’s a quick and simple guide to taking screenshots on your PC using Windows 10. Press the Start button and enter Snip & Sketch in the search field. Press the ‘New’ button to start snipping with the snipping bar. The snipping bar allows you to capture the following types of snips: Rectangular snip. Drag the cursor around an object to form a rectangle.

Free-form snip. Draw a free-form shape around an object.

Full-screen snip. Capture the entire screen.

Once you snip an area of your screen the snipped image is will be added to your clipboard and you can paste it immediately in another app.

The second and easiest way is to simply press the Windows logo key + Shift + S, which will immediately bring you to that same command bar.

A thumbnail of the snip will appear in the lower-right corner for a couple of seconds you can click on it to bring it into the full Snip & Sketch app for editing. The app provides a few tools for annotating images, namely a pen, pencil, and highlighter. Once you click a tool to select it, you can click it again to change its colour or thickness.

However, if it disappears before you have a chance to click on it, just search for the Snip & Sketch app. The app also lets you share the image or save it as a PNG, JPG, or GIF file.

If you prefer to use the ‘PrtScn’ button to bring up ‘Snip & Sketch’ here’s an easy way to do it:

Go to your search box in the lower-left corner

Type “PrtScrn.” Somewhere around the “t,” the drop-down menu will include ‘Use the Print Screen key to launch screen snipping.’ Click on it.

You’ll find yourself on the ‘Keyboard’ page. Look for ‘Print Screen shortcut’ and toggle it on.

