How to turn your ordinary TV into a smart TV

Johannesburg - Smart TVs tend to be expensive and the price discourages many from making the purchase. However, you can still turn your ordinary high-definition television into a smart TV. There’s a whole lot of gadgets that you can buy to transform your (HDTV) into a smart TV, and they are not that expensive. But first, you need to be sure that your TV has an HDMI port. If it does not have it then you can buy an HDDMI-to-RCA adaptor that connects into the red, yellow, and white cables at the back of your TV. Here are some of the gadgets you use to turn your (HDTV) into a smart TV: Amazon Fire TV Cube The second-generation Amazon Fire TV Cube improves on the media streaming capabilities and hands-free Alexa controls from the first version with faster performance and expanded HDR support. It has access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, YouTube and Amazon Video.

Google Chromecast Ultra

Stream up to 4K Ultra HD & HDR picture quality over your WiFi network with Chromecast Ultra, a streaming device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port. It supports apps like DStv Now, Showmax, Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.Chromecast Ultra provides fast, reliable performance with minimal buffering and smoother streaming.

Telkom LIT Box

The device functions with the latest Android version has storage of 8gig and a dual gigabyte RAM capacity. It’s ethernet and wireless connectivity are flawless with several access ports among them HDMI, USB, SD Card, and audio jack. It supports apps like YouTube, Netflix, DStv Now, and Showmax.

Xiaomi Mi Tv Box S Media Player

The Mi Box S. Runs on the latest Android TV 8 and it is easy to use, supports voice controls and your favourite apps such as Netflix, DSTV Now, VUDU, YouTube, SlingTV. You can also play games, watch the news or listen to the radio.

There you have it, with all these gadgets your (HDTV) can be simply be turned into a smart TV, you just need to be connected to the wi-fi and you are set to go.

IOL TECH