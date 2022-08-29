Huawei brings desktop functionality to smartphone

Johannesburg – Chinese electronics manufacturer Huawei might have set a new benchmark for desktop functionality with the launch of the Mate Xs 2. The latest foldable smartphone to hit South African shelves was launched at an event in Joburg on Thursday.

The Mate Xs 2 reimagines the functionality of foldable devices by offering the largest available display real estate when opened. With a screen spanning 19.8cm when unfolded and 16.5cm when closed, Huawei differentiates the Mate Xs 2 from other foldables by offering more practicality to the larger display. The device allows several apps to operate simultaneously on the same screen without the need to switch between them, made possible through multi-window functionality. This means Mate Xs 2 users will now be able to operate their smartphones closer to how one would use a desktop or laptop.

The latest foldable smartphone to hit South African shelves is the Huawei Mate Xs 2 which reimagines the functionality of foldable devices. Picture: Kyle Venktess/IOL Tech At first impression, Huawei has also upgraded their fold functionality with a falcon wing mechanism which makes a highly noticeable difference, even compared to their recently launched Huawei P50 Pocket Pro. The crease created by the fold from the P50 Pocket leaves a slightly noticeable indent within the screen. However, the Mate Xs 2 eliminates this, with the fold invisible when the device is opened. The Mate Xs 2 is expected to launch officially, to local retailers on September 1. However, every foldable today comes at a cost, and this device is no different, fetching a hefty price tag of R39 999.

On the specs sheet, the Mate Xs 2 features a 50MP True-Chroma main lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and a 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens on its camera system for capturing selfies. The main camera’s video capturing abilities capture 4K at 30 frames per second (fps) or 1080p at 30fps or 240fps. The smartphone features a 10.7MP facing camera, which can record video with the same capturing capabilities as the main camera. The device also features the Snapdragon 888 4G processor and a fast charging 4880mAh battery capacity.

The Mate Xs 2 is Huawei’s latest launch to South Africa, following the P50 series devices earlier this year, the P50 and the P50 Pocket Premium, with the latter, the company’s previous foldable. The P50 Pocket reimagines the clamshell body type, reminiscent of the clamshell “flip-up” smartphones from the 2000s. It features a 17.5cm display and a 40MP primary camera as part of its triple camera module. It also houses 8GB of RAM, alongside the same Snapdragon 888 4G. IOL Tech