Huawei Map Kit vows to improve location-based service outside China

Huawei is in talks with global partners such as TomTom to help developers outside China implement personalised map displays and interactivity as well as improving the overall location-based service experience of their apps.

Huawei Map Kit has helped the Huawei Health app to provide better user experiences for over 43 million users around the world.

Huawei Map Kit drew global attention ever since last year's Huawei Developer Conference. This attention picked up momentum again with the release of HMS Core 4.0 in January and the online Huawei device and strategy launch conference on 24 February 2020.

"We want to ensure that our users will have a familiar and seamless experience when using their smartphones. We need to keep offering a premium user experience if we want to be the preferred brand. Huawei’s success is due to our user-centric approach in everything we do. We have been working on the development of HMS for quite a while, and are now satisfied that it is an interface that our users will recognise and find easy to navigate," said Likun Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.

In the few months since release, Huawei Map Kit has been providing multi-purpose functions such as map display, multi-route planning, place search, and global coverage.