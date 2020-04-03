Huawei Map Kit vows to improve location-based service outside China
Huawei is in talks with global partners such as TomTom to help developers outside China implement personalised map displays and interactivity as well as improving the overall location-based service experience of their apps.
Huawei Map Kit has helped the Huawei Health app to provide better user experiences for over 43 million users around the world.
Huawei Map Kit drew global attention ever since last year's Huawei Developer Conference. This attention picked up momentum again with the release of HMS Core 4.0 in January and the online Huawei device and strategy launch conference on 24 February 2020.
"We want to ensure that our users will have a familiar and seamless experience when using their smartphones. We need to keep offering a premium user experience if we want to be the preferred brand. Huawei’s success is due to our user-centric approach in everything we do. We have been working on the development of HMS for quite a while, and are now satisfied that it is an interface that our users will recognise and find easy to navigate," said Likun Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East & Africa.
In the few months since release, Huawei Map Kit has been providing multi-purpose functions such as map display, multi-route planning, place search, and global coverage.
Map Kit serves more than 200 countries and regions worldwide and is also available in 50 languages. It provides more than 700 APIs of six types and has been integrated into more than 70 apps.
Huawei Map Kit has evolved from merely supplementing capabilities to swiftly overtaking rivals as it offers superior performance in multiple features including personalised map display and multi-route planning.
Huawei Map Kit is a map service for developers, rather than a map application, and merges capabilities of Map Kit, Site Kit, and Location Kit.
IOL TECH