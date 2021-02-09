Hyundai reinvents itself, invests in cutting-edge tech

As the world of tech continues to give tech developers new ways to reinvent their brands and help make their mark in the world with new tech innovations, world-renowned motor company Hyundai jumps on the bandwagon with the aim to make its presence felt within the tech space.

The South Korean car manufacturer has reportedly been investing heavily in new technology with a string of partnerships, acquisitions and investments within the tech space. It also took over a robotics firm Boston Dynamics last year.

"We are receiving requests for co-operation in joint development of autonomous electric vehicles from various companies, but they are at an early stage and nothing has been decided," Hyundai said.

"Hyundai Motor Group is exploring areas of potential collaboration with diverse business partners around the world including Samsung Group, but there is no specific initiative we can identify at this time," said Hyundai spokeswoman Jin Cha.

"In line with this, we have our doors open to potential partners, particularly global companies which are global leaders in their respective domains."