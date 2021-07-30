Intel announces new Xeon W-3300 processors

The company, on Thursday, said that the new processors offer expanded platform capabilities and enterprise-grade security and reliability in a single-socket solution.

San Francisco - Intel has launched its newest generation Xeon W-3300 processors that is built for advanced workstation professionals.

"Intel Xeon W-3300 processors are intelligently engineered to push the boundaries of performance, with a new processor core architecture that transforms for what expert workstation users can accomplish on a workstation," the company said in a statement.

The Intel Xeon W-3300 processors are designed for next-gen professional applications with heavily threaded, input/output-intensive workloads. Use cases stretch across artificial intelligence (AI), architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and media and entertainment (M&E).

With a new processor core architecture to transform efficiency and advanced technologies to support data integrity, Intel Xeon W-3300 processors are equipped to deliver uncompromising workstation performance, the company said.