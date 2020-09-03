Intel unveils 11th Gen Core processors to confront Apple and rising rivals

By Stephen Nellis

Washington - Intel Corp <INTC.O> on Wednesday unveiled "Tiger Lake," the 11th generation version of its flagship chip for laptops that it hopes will help it regain lost market share and counter forthcoming Apple Inc <AAPL.O> machines with Apple-designed chips.

Intel said the chips use a new manufacturing technique and other tweaks that make them more powerful at tasks such as using artificial intelligence to reduce background noise during video calls.

The company said it worked with laptop makers including Dell Technologies Inc <DELL.N> and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd <005930.KS> and that 50 machines from different makers will be available for the holiday shopping season.

The Tiger Lake processors come as Intel, one of the few chip companies that both designs and makes its own chips, has struggled with manufacturing delays. The company has started to lose market share to rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O> that use outside manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co <2330.TW>.