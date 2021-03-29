Intel vows to make other companies' chips for them

Intel has confirmed plans to make other companies' computer chips for them. According to new chief executive Pat Gelsinger, the firm - which has typically focused on its own production - is looking to change its strategy with the new, independent business unit Intel Foundry Services. He said: "Intel is back. The old Intel is now the new Intel as we look to the future. "Our confidence in 7nm's health and competitiveness is accelerating." He noted that the company is progressing with moving to its new manufacturing process, while he is confident about moving from 10 nanometer components to 7nm by 2023.

Gelsinger also admitted while the firm's past foundry efforts were "weak", this will be different with the separate unit and goals for 7nm chip production.

However, Linley Group analyst Linley Gwennap told CNET: "The foundry effort seems unlikely to be any more successful than any of Intel's previous foundry attempts.

"Intel has always failed at foundry because it doesn't offer standard tools and libraries that TSMC and Samsung support, and external customers know that they will always be the lowest priority in Intel's fabs."

Although, she added: "If anyone can pull that off, Pat is the guy to do it."

