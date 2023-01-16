LEAKED: Samsung’s next Galaxy range could sport new colours, 200MP camera

South Korean electronics manufacturer, Samsung, is set to announce the latest of its flagship series, the Galaxy S23, in just over two weeks. Commonplace among new and anticipated releases from mobile manufacturers, the upcoming Galaxy range has no stranger to speculation from industry experts over what can be expected from new devices.

However, there have been plenty of leaks but little reliable information about Korea's new high-end smartphones. Despite this, Dutch mobile forum Nieuwe Mobile posted leaked images offering a deeper glimpse into what can be expected of the devices. Given the images leaked of the device in various colours, Nieuwe Mobile said the Samsung Galaxy S23 will come onto the market in four different tones, which are also used in the two more expensive variants, the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra.

Specifically, these are the colours "Phantom Black" (black), "Botanic Green" (green), "Mystic Lilac" (pink/purple) and "Cotton Flower" (white). Meanwhile, the images also suggest the camera hump is completely eliminated, which means that the lenses only protrude individually from the back of the housing. It is striking that the optics only protrude slightly from the device. "Our pictures also show that Samsung, unlike Apple with its current iPhones, uses a slight curvature in the housing frame," the forum reported.

According to other online speculation, the Ultra will, for the first time in a Galaxy Series, feature a 200-megapixel main camera. At the same time, the standard and Plus models are expected to feature a 50 megapixels main camera within a triple-lens module. The two higher-end devices will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets. In contrast, the device range is expected to feature a metal frame combined with a glass cover. Other technical data on the devices is still scarce, such as RAM and ROM sizes and battery capacity.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 range by February 1, 2023, ahead of the Mobile World Congress, a global tech gathering to showcase the latest in smart and mobile technology, slated for the end of February. With the Covid-19 pandemic hampering previous MWC events, Samsung broke the tradition of launching the latest S series as a side to the main conference in previous years. MWC 2023 is expected to run from February 27 until March 2, with top mobile manufacturers, such as Huawei, Oppo and Nokia, expected to showcase or launch their latest offerings to the mobile world.