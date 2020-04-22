Lenovo Legion launches new gaming PCs with cooler thermals, extended battery life

Cape Town - Lenovo Legion has taken gaming PCs to a whole new level as it launched the new computers equipped with cooler thermals, extended battery life and keyboard upgrades.

It also comes with more immersive displays supercharge playability and performance across the latest Lenovo Legion™ line-up.

The new Lenovo Legion generation is now fitted with gamer-inspired improvements; the advanced thermal efficiencies of Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0; battery lifespans that have been extended via Hybrid Mode, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and Rapid Charge Pro; as well as the world-class immersive displays optimised by Dolby Vision® and OverDrive Support with optional 240Hz refresh rates for near-instantaneous in-game responses at under 1ms.

This new suite of advancements is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series or AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series mobile processors, and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2080 SUPER™ GPUs with Max-Q Design.

The 2020 lineup features the Lenovo Legion 7, which costs R39 999 and the Lenovo Legion 5 (R21 999), which will be available in South Africa in August 2020.