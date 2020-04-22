Lenovo Legion launches new gaming PCs with cooler thermals, extended battery life
Cape Town - Lenovo Legion has taken gaming PCs to a whole new level as it launched the new computers equipped with cooler thermals, extended battery life and keyboard upgrades.
It also comes with more immersive displays supercharge playability and performance across the latest Lenovo Legion™ line-up.
The new Lenovo Legion generation is now fitted with gamer-inspired improvements; the advanced thermal efficiencies of Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0; battery lifespans that have been extended via Hybrid Mode, NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and Rapid Charge Pro; as well as the world-class immersive displays optimised by Dolby Vision® and OverDrive Support with optional 240Hz refresh rates for near-instantaneous in-game responses at under 1ms.
This new suite of advancements is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series or AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series mobile processors, and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2080 SUPER™ GPUs with Max-Q Design.
The 2020 lineup features the Lenovo Legion 7, which costs R39 999 and the Lenovo Legion 5 (R21 999), which will be available in South Africa in August 2020.
Lenovo’s latest lineup is the result of extensive research and design efforts. A gaming research panel, influencer councils and gaming enthusiasts joined forces to bring out the best of the range.
Lenovo engineers, designers and user experience teams leveraged insights to deliver high-performance machines built to last through hours of gaming into the morning, and well into the future.
Research says that many gamers use the same PC for gaming, as they do everyday computing. This often requires a hardware design that is more discreet in style, without compromising on performance.
No matter the form factor, Lenovo has gamers covered with powerhouse Windows 10 PCs that are packed with customer-inspired innovations, including better keyboards, more processor choices, larger one-piece trackpad and improved webcam placement—all supported by smarter thermals to keep things cool when the competition heats up.
IOL TECH