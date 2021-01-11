Lenovo's smart glasses promises to bring smart tech to more people

As the A3 smart glasses trend continues to make its presence felt across the world, Chinese tech giant Lenovo has jumped on the bandwagon with what is described as the most versatile smart glasses ever designed for the enterprise to come to market. Lenovo has introduced its A3 lightweight smart glasses.

Although the new innovation is not on the market yet as it will only be available for purchase mid 2021, Lenovo said the product will deliver intelligent transformation in business and bring smarter technology to more people.

The ThinkReality A3 is part of a comprehensive digital solutions offering to deliver intelligent transformation in business and bring smarter technology to more people.

The ThinkReality A3 tethers to a PC or select Motorola smartphones via a USB-C cable depending on the needs of smart workers anywhere. Versatile, portable, and comfortable, the ThinkReality A3 fits like sunglasses and can be enhanced with industrial frame options for safer and more durable use.

Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business, Intelligent Device Group said The A3 is a next generation augmented reality solution, light, powerful and versatile.