LG Electronics unveils mobile app for pedestrian safety

Seoul - LG Electronics on Thursday unveiled a mobile application for pedestrian safety as the South Korean tech giant eyes to beef up its presence in the software sector despite its planned departure from the smartphone business. The Soft V2X, with V2X standing for "vehicle to everything," is LG's smartphone solution for pedestrian protection.

The app can warn users of collision risks between pedestrians and vehicles, as well as possible car-to-car crashes, to prevent road accidents. The app can analyse data of the user's location, moving direction and speed on the cloud system in real time. It alerts users with sound, vibration and warning messages when there is a collision risk. LG said its pedestrian safety solution is compatible with the country's Cooperative-Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS) in order to receive information on road traffic and driving conditions, reports Yonhap news agency.

The app also utilises smart CCTVs to warn of possible collisions with people or vehicles that do not have Soft V2X installed. LG said the app will be useful in preventing accidents coming from vehicle blind spots and during severe weather conditions. LG said it will expand partnerships with other companies and conduct various demonstration projects before commercialising the Soft V2X.