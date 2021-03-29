LG launches new TV for gaming and cinema lovers

New Delhi - LG on Monday launched a new TV 'OLED48CXTV' with an aim to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience.

Priced at Rs 1,99,990, it is powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC and offers responsive gaming with no tearing and stuttering.

The new TV also features LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor which claims to deliver balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning and supports the latest gaming-focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications.

With ALLM, TV's low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV's refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console.

The new LG TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sport viewing experience by providing real-time alerts to users on their favourite sports news and game updates.