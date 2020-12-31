LG unveils plans for first Mini-LED tech TVs

LG has revealed plans for its first TVs based on Mini-LED technology.

The tech innovation vastly increases the number of lights sources on the television's back panel, which delivers more "dimming zones" and allows the screens to enhance bright details without that light spilling into dark areas.

Nam Ho-jun - senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company - said in a statement: “Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice.

“These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.”

As noted in a press release, the new TV uses quantum dot and NanoCell technologies to enhance the image, with 10 new 4K and 8K models coming from LG in 2021 across a range of large screen sizes up to 86 inches.