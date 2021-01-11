LG unveils rollable transparent OLED TV that can be fixed at foot of your bed

New Delhi - LG Electronics has reimagined a new transparent 55-inch OLED TV that comfortably sits at the foot of a bed, rises up partially or in full like a rollable TV, while retaining a view of the other side of the screen.

Showcased during the ‘CES 2021' week, the TV screen achieves 40 per cent transparency — an improvement over past transparent LCDs the company claims achieved only 10 per cent transparency, reports The Verge.

The panel has built-in speakers. According to LG, the transparent OLED TV can also be moved around the home.

"Transparent OLED is a technology that maximises the advantages of OLED and can be used in various places in our daily lives, from stores, shopping malls, and architectural interiors to autonomous vehicles, subway trains, and aircraft," Jong-sun Park, LG Display's senior vice president and head of commercial business, said in a statement.

"It will grow into a next-generation display that can change the existing display paradigm."