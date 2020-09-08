LG Uplus develops cellular tech that does not need a SIM

Seoul - LG Uplus, South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier, said on Tuesday it has developed an advanced cellular module technology with global partners that does not require Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in mobile devices.

In collaboration with cellular chipset developer Sony Semiconductor Israel, local communication module maker NTmore, and German digital security solutions provider Giesecke+Devrient, LG Uplus said it has verified integrated Universal Integrated Circuit Card (iUICC) solutions, reports Yonhap news agency.

SIM cards store users' personal information, allowing mobile carriers to identify their plans and services.

The iUICC is a technology in which SIM functionality is implemented in a communication chipset that powers voice and data connection.

The latest technology will help device manufacturers to produce smaller products since it does not require space or additional components for a SIM card, and will also allow companies to reduce production costs, according to LG Uplus.