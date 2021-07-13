Logitech G unveils new gaming headset

The new lightweight -- Logitech G335 -- wired gaming headset will be available on Amazon in black and white colour options.

Logitech G, a sub-brand of Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech, on Tuesday launched a new wired gaming headset at Rs 6,795.

"At 240 grams, the Logitech G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets in the market," the company said in a statement.

"Using a similar design as the award-winning G733 wireless gaming headset, the G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort," it added.

The gaming headset features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials to conform to your head for long lasting comfort.