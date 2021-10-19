MacBook, Airpods and Music service: 3 Apple biggest announcements from Apple’s Unleashed event

Yesterday Apple unveiled the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max — the first pro chips designed for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life — enabling workflows previously unimaginable on a notebook. The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a 6-speaker sound system, impressive in a notebook. Combined with macOS Monterey, which is engineered to take full advantage of M1 Pro and M1 Max, the user experience is much improved. MacBook Pro is designed for developers, photographers, filmmakers, 3D artists, scientists, music producers, and anyone who wants a notebook that has creative power. The new MacBook Pro joins the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 to form the strongest line-up of pro notebooks. Customers can order the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models today, and they will be available from Tuesday, October 26.

“We set out to create the world’s best pro notebook, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max — a game-changing combination of phenomenal performance, unrivalled battery life, and groundbreaking features,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice-president of Worldwide Marketing.