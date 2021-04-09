MacBook and iPad production delayed over global chip shortage

San Francisco - Apple has delayed the production of some MacBook and iPad models due to the global chip shortage.

According to Nikkei Asia, chip shortages have caused delays in a key step in MacBook production -- the mounting of components on printed circuit boards before final assembly.

The report, citing industry sources and experts, said the delays are a sign that the chip shortage is growing more serious and could impact smaller tech players even more heavily.

Some iPad assembly, meanwhile, was postponed because of a shortage of displays and display components, the report said.

Production plans for Apple's iconic iPhones have so far not been affected by the supply shortage, although the supply of some components for the devices is "quite tight".