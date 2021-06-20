Maserati unveils its new GranTurismo electric vehicle in prototype form

The Italian automaker has been testing numerous prototypes of the vehicle, which will also be the company’s first car available in a fully electric version. Gasoline and hybrid version will also be available.

The new GranTurismo, which will be available in 2022, may be covered in camouflage in the pictures, but its not hard to imagine what the finished form will look like. In fact, the car will have a similar design as its predecessors, with its long hood and sloped roofline, and will also borrow features from Mesarati’s new MC20 supercar – most notably, the striking full-LED adaptive matrix headlights.

While Maserati hasn’t released much details on the car, we can expect the new GranTurismo and GranCabiro to be quicker than the old model, which reached 60 mph in the mid four-second range.

In the released images, the prototype shows a little peak of a chrome exhaust pipe, suggesting that this particular prototype is powered by a traditional internal combustion engine. The previous-generation GranTurismo used a 4.7-liter V-8 engine.