MediaTek launches AI-enabled chip to power premium smart TVs

New Delhi - Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Thursday unveiled the high-performance Smart TV chip with comprehensive features for modern 4K HDR displays.

The new SoC called ‘MT9602' is designed to deliver real-time video optimisation with improved picture and audio quality, supported by MediaTek AI-PQ (picture quality) and AI-AQ (audio quality), along with HDMI 2.1a support, global HDR, and AV1 and AVS2 decoders.

"I look forward to the upcoming Motorola TVs, powered by the MediaTek MT9602, which is set to redefine user experience," Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Smart Home Business Group, MediaTek, said in a statement.

Supporting up to three HDMI 2.1a compliant ports, plus Dolby Atmos surround sound support, the chip ensures comprehensive global HDR standards, including HDR10+ and codec standards, including AV1 and AVS2 for streaming video.

The chip offers a smart TV primed for high-octane gaming and enjoying fast-paced action movies.