Microsoft creates tool to spot deepfakes

Tech giant Microsoft has created a new tool to spot deepfakes. The tech company's new software is designed to help "combat disinformation" caused by deepfakes, which are computer-manipulated images that are used to replace one person's likeness with another. Tech giant Microsoft has created a new tool to spot deepfakes. The tech company's new software is designed to help "combat disinformation" caused by deepfakes, which are computer-manipulated images that are used to replace one person's likeness with another. Nina Schick, author of 'Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse', has welcomed the news, although she also observed that deepfakes remain quite rare.

She told the BBC: "The only really widespread use we've seen so far is in non-consensual pornography against women.

"But synthetic media is expected to become ubiquitous in about three to five years, so we need to develop these tools going forward.

"However, as detection capabilities get better, so too will the generation capability - it's never going to be the case that Microsoft can release one tool that can detect all kinds of video manipulation."

Bang Showbiz