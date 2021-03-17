Microsoft rolls out Surface Book 3 in SA, vows to expand Surface range

South Africans can now make their purchase of the newly introduced Microsoft Surface Book 3. The tech giant rolled out its Surface Book 3 in South Africa and looks to expand its Surface device range.

As described by the company, Surface Book 3 is a robust laptop, a powerful tablet with detachable touch screen and portable studio that adapts to all the ways users work and create best. It is a portable gadget that provides the performance to tackle any task, from intensive video and graphic files to high-octane gaming.

Consumer and Channel Marketing Director at Microsoft South Africa Vithesh Reddy said they are thrilled to bring out the new addition of the Surface family while they are looking to expand the brand.

“We are excited to expand our Surface family with the addition of Surface Book 3, our most powerful laptop yet. It is a portable powerhouse that provides the performance to tackle any task, from intensive video and graphic files to high-octane gaming. Developers, designers and professionals can rely on it for coding, compiling workloads, and for gaming,” he said.

Surface Book 3 is available in 13 or 15-inch sizes,with features such as quad-core powered 10th Gen Intel® Core processors, blazing NVIDIA® graphics, high-resolution PixelSense Display, a smooth, precise trackpad and a comfortable keyboard.