Microsoft unveils Xbox Wireless Headset and puts it on pre-order at $100
Microsoft’s video game consoles Xbox is set to roll out its first wireless Xbox headset since the Xbox 360 days.
The newly-launched gaming gadget is set to be available for purchase in May.
Although the device is not available for purchase as yet, it is up for pre-orders and the gadget’s price has been set at $100.
According to Gadgets 360, the wireless headset have been designed to match the new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 devices. The wireless headset comes with groundbreaking features like auto-mute and voice isolation.
The gadget will also support Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X and also have rotating ear cup dials that allow users to adjust the volume and game/chat balance, similar to what Microsoft did with its Surface headphones. Users can also pair the headset to their phone and Xbox at the same time, allowing you to listen to audio or calls from your phone while you game.
While the headset are powered by 40mm drivers that are made from paper composite diaphragm and neodymium magnet, the 15 hours battery life and a 30-minute charge over USB-C which let users play for around four hours have to be the ones to stand out as the old design did not have these features. They also have a response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, connect using Bluetooth 4.2 and support SBC codec.
Microsoft is also updating the Xbox Accessories app to include control over the equalizer, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, mic monitoring, and brightness of the mic’s mute light.
