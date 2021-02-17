Microsoft unveils Xbox Wireless Headset and puts it on pre-order at R1500

Microsoft’s video game consoles Xbox is set to roll out its first wireless Xbox headset since the Xbox 360 days.

The newly-launched gaming gadget is set to be available for purchase in March.

Although the device is not available for purchase as yet, it is up for pre-orders and the gadget’s price has been set at $100 (about R1500).

According to Gadgets 360, the wireless headset have been designed to match the new Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 devices. The wireless headset comes with groundbreaking features like auto-mute and voice isolation.

The gadget will also support Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X and also have rotating ear cup dials that allow users to adjust the volume and game/chat balance, similar to what Microsoft did with its Surface headphones. Users can also pair the headset to their phone and Xbox at the same time, allowing you to listen to audio or calls from your phone while you game.