Mother's Day 2020: 5 gadgets to help mothers during lockdown

Cape Town - As the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown continues, many feel the anxiety and stress increasing each day. Ask any mother: Sometimes, all they want to do is have a little time to themselves. While some are Netflix-and-chilling, mothers do not have the luxury of always chilling. Therefore, the ones we should all be celebrating and hailing on a daily basis are the moms in the world. We have listed five gadgets that have helped mothers during the lockdown. Amazon Kindle Touchscreen Wi-Fi With Built-in Light

This Kindle has an adjustable front light that lets you read comfortably for hours, indoors and outdoors, day or night. It also has the function to highlight passages, look up definitions and translate words without ever leaving the page.

A single battery charge can keep the device lasting for four weeks. Battery life will vary based on light settings, wireless usage. The on-device storage is up to 4GB.

It also supports public and private Wi-Fi networks or hotspots that use 802.11b/g/n standards with support for WEP, WPA, and WPA2 security using password authentication or Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS).

Volkano Silenco Series Noise-cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Ignore and cast out the hustle and bustle of everyday life and listen to your music with noise-cancelling headphones.

The headphones feature on-ear music controls, collapsible design as well as a stylish carry case.

With a 300mAh Li battery, mothers can block out the noisy neighbours (or children) for up to 16 hours. The charge time is only 3 hours.

It has a range of 10 metres and sensitivity of 105dB +/- 3dB.

Elektra - 4 Litre Electrode Warm Steam Humidifier

A humidifier is an underrated blessing in a Covid-19 world. The environmentally-friendly humidifier silently and efficiently produces steam that humidifies the air to neutralise the effects of dry air. Not only does it reduce airborne pollution, it helps with the easing of like colds, allergies and asthma.

In conjunction with the hot water steam vaporizer, it also has an aromatherapy oil holder.

It boasts low electricity usage, ensuring that it can be used for hours during the day.

Volkano Maxi Erupt Series Powerbank

All smartphone users know the importance of a full battery. Whether it is for quick run to the shop or someone else is using your charger, a power bank is still useful in a Covid-19 world.

This power bank boasts load detection, meaning it auto-detects the plug-in and unplugging of devices.

To ensure safety, it also protects against over-charging and short circuits.

This rechargeable lithium-ion battery has rated capacity of 5000mAh, with a charging temperature of approximately 0 degrees -45 degrees C.

Fitbit Inspire Fitness Tracker - Black Gun Metal

For the mother on the move, whether it is swimming, yoga or jogging, the Bluetooth-enabled Fitbit Inspire Fitness tracker is perfect. It features a utomatic sleep tracking, a utomatic exercise recognition, tracks swimming activity and you can also enable s mart notifications.

It is compatible with most devices with Android 5 and up, iOS 10 and up as well as Windows 10 and up.

It is water resistant and has an Accelerometer, with a t ouchscreen and OLED display.

With one charge, the tracker can last up to five days.

IOL TECH