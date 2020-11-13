New desktop device will let you listen to music privately without headphones

Noveto are offering a one of a kind listening experience with their new SoundBeamer 1.0, which beams sounds straight to people's ears and means they don't need to use headphones.

The device has a clever way of tracking where you are in order to give you the best sound experience.

Noveto product manager Ayana Wallwater said: "Most people just say, 'Wow, I really don't believe it.' You don't believe it because it sounds like a speaker, but no one else can hear it ... it's supporting you and you're in the middle of everything. It's happening around you. You don't need to tell the device where you are – it's not streaming to one exact place. It follows you wherever you go so it's personally for you – follows you, plays what you want inside your head. This is what we dream of – a world where we get the sound you want."

And Noveto's CEO thinks this could be one of the biggest interruptions to the industry as the iPod was when it first launched.

Christophe Ramstein, Noveto CEO, said: "You know, I was trying to think how we compare sound beaming with any other inventions in history. And I think the only one that came to mind is the first time I tried the iPod I was like, 'Oh, my God. What's that?' I think sound beaming is something that is as disruptive as that – there's something to be said about it doesn't exist before."