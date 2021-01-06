New-gen Bose Sport Open Earbuds will be available for online purchase later this month

The anticipation for the arrival of the new generation Bose Sport Open Earbuds may soon come to an end. The new buds, which launched on Tuesday, are set to be available for online purchase by late January.

Although it is not clear when they will be available for purchase in retail stores worldwide, the noise isolation sport buds are now available for preorder now at $200.

According to CNET, the buds are designed with a noise-isolating where the ear tips nestle inside your ears, sealing out a decent amount of ambient sound. The QuietComfort Earbuds also have active noise cancelling function.

A IPX4 splash-resistant and battery life is rated at up to eight hours at 50% volume, they also come with a charging dock and a protective carrying case. Unlike other buds, the newly-released buds don't seem to charge in the case, as it doesn't appear to have a battery inside.

Bose said the earbuds are the first to use Open Audio technology, not bone conduction. This is the same technology Bose uses in its $250 Frames audio sunglasses.