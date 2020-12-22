New Samsung earbuds may have similar Apple 'Spatial Audio' tool

Seoul - Samsung is reportedly planning to launch new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds next month and a new report has claimed that it will have a feature that is quite similar to the Spatial Audio function available in the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro.

The details were spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app ahead of its official launch, reports 9To5Google.

"It indicated that Spatial Audio, which adjusts audio based on the direction of a user's head, will work when the Galaxy Buds Pro are connected to a Samsung phone running Android 11".

Spatial Audio is designed to provide a theater-like surround sound listening experience on iPhone and iPad using dynamic head-tracking capabilities.

Galaxy Buds Pro will also have a "voice detect" feature that automatically enables transparency mode and lowers the volume of your audio when the earbuds sense that you're speaking.