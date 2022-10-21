Older Samsung and Hisense devices no longer have access to DStv app

MultiChoice has removed the DStv app from Samsung models from 2015 and 2016 and Hisense models that use U2.5. According to DStv, the these no longer meet the technical requirements of the app.This change affects Android mobile/TV app versions lower than v2.4.6, iOS app versions lower than 10.19.0, and tvOS app versions lower than 1.15.0.

In a statement to MyBroadband, DStv said that it will consider accommodating older models of TVs if manufacturers update their devices in a timely manner. “MultiChoice is aware of the major inconvenience incurred by customers whose devices can no longer support the DStv app. If a device is no longer able to meet the technical requirements to run the DStv app, it won’t be available on that device, as previously communicated to manufacturers,” the company said. Customers were its top priority, the company was reported saying, so if manufacturers took the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time frame, DStv would consider accommodating them.

“As we continue to improve the DStv streaming experience, we release regular app updates. The new version of the app allows for better security controls and allows you to enjoy the best of our new features,” said the broadcast satellite service in a statement. In response to a Twitter question about the app's removal from older Samsung models, DStv stated, “The DStv Streama is suitable if you want to stream your content and does not require an active DStv subscription unless you wish to stream DStv content. A separate subscription is required for some of the apps. Connection to the internet is via built-in WiFi.” IOL Tech