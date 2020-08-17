OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get new security patch with bug fixes

New Delhi - Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone users in India.

The update brings an August 2020 security patch with a couple of bug fixes.

Apart from improving the security patch level to August 2020, the changelog says that there are some stability improvements.

"It also fixes the overlapping character display issue with ambient display and other known issues," reports XDA Developers.

There's also a brief mention of improved shooting effects with the front-facing camera, but not much detail has been given on the matter.