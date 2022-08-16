Oppo might be working on two upcoming foldable smartphones

Washington – The Oppo Find N, the company’s first foldable device, has never made it out of China, but if rumours are to be believed they have different plans for this fall. According to GSM Arena, Oppo is apparently going to launch not one, but two foldable smartphones in the coming weeks, and both of them will be sold internationally, unlike the Find N.

These may be called Find N Fold and Find N Flip, as these names have recently been trademarked with the EU Intellectual Property Office. Those monikers pretty much reveal Oppo's game here, which seems to be to “emulate” Samsung as much as possible, reported GSM Arena. What remains to be seen is whether the Find N Fold will keep the Find N's much more compact form factor or if it will grow to match the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 on that too. As for the Find N Flip, well - it should compete with the Galaxy Z Flip4.