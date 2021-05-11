Payment innovation from Amazon is at hand

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has introduced its contactless payment technology which enables shoppers to use their palms to enter a store by having their palms scanned, identify and pay to their New York City store.

The company’s groundbreaking technology, the Amazon One scanner which launched September last year in Seattle is set to be available at one of the retail giant stores, Amazon Go, in New York City.

The customer’s palm signature can be associated with their payment mechanism in a retail environment. This means customers could choose to scan their palm over the reader to pay for their items, instead of using cash to pay.

In a statement issued by the company, Amazon said: “Over the past several years, we’ve focused on innovating on behalf of our customers to make their shopping trips easier and more effortless.”

“We built the Amazon Dash Cart, a smart shopping cart that helps customers in our Amazon Fresh grocery stores skip the checkout line and roll out when they’re done. Most recently, we introduced Amazon One, a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palms to enter, identify, and pay and we’re excited to talk about our latest expansion of Amazon One,” the company said in a statement.

In April, the company announced that it will bring Amazon One scanners to Whole Foods in Seattle as an additional payment option for customers, with plans to expand it to seven other Whole Foods stores in the Seattle area over the next few months.

Amazon One scanners have already been installed in several Amazon stores in the Seattle area, including Amazon Go, Amazon Go Grocery, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, and Amazon Pop Up.

IOL TECH