Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform

New Delhi - Chip-maker Qualcomm has announced the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform.

Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance and brilliant camera capture backed by the Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, allowing users to capture, enhance, and share their favoUrite moments seamlessly.

This platform enables a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series, making next-generation experiences more broadly accessible.

"Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we are continuing this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform," Kedar Kondap, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement late Thursday.

Featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 570, Snapdragon 780G is the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously.