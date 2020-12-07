Redmi launches watch that has up to 12 days battery life

Redmi has recently launched a watch that will allows users to go up to 12 days without charging it.

While this device has other features such as seven sports modes that include outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming in the pool, and free activities, the 12 day battery life feature has to be the one to stand out as many smartwatches don’t come with the 12 Days Battery Life. The device also supports NFC for payments and other purposes. It weighs only 35 grams and a 24x7 heart rate monitor.

According to Gadgets360, the newly-launched gadget has a 230mAh battery inside that takes about two hours to charge completely. It is touted to offer up to seven days of battery life in typical usage scenario and up to 12 days in long battery life mode.

Redmi Watch features a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) square display with 323ppi pixel density and 2.5D tempered glass screen. It offers over 120 watch face options with more arriving regularly on the watch face store. It comes with 5ATM water resistance that allows it to work in up to 50 metres of water. Onboard sensors include optical heart rate sensor, six-axis sensor, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor.

It also has sleep monitoring, effective stand monitoring, and breathing exercises. Redmi Watch supports multi-function NFC for paying on the subway, bus, and other bills. The wearable supports up to 270 bus cards and Alipay as well. Redmi Watch is compatible with phones that run on Android 5.0 or iOS 10.