Reno8 Pro makes Oppo the phone maker to watch

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has quickly managed to chase down top competing smartphones available in South Africa today. With a range of mid- to high-end and entry-level smartphones introduced to the local market, Oppo’s catch-up game has been on-point with a neat strategy to bring its more premium smartphones into the country.

Cue the Oppo Reno8 Pro. The Reno8 Pro marks the day that the fairly new brand to local shelves, steps out of its comfort zone. While its predecessor, the Reno7 made for a powerful smartphone with robust capabilities, the Reno8 takes Oppo even closer to its rivals and in some cases, based on its specifications – is able to obliterate them.

Camera The Reno8 Pro is a stellar device for capturing photos, using both the facing and rear cameras. The main camera features a triple camera module consisting of a Sony IMX766 sensor with 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lens – resulting in sharp and vivid images only comparable with some of the best smartphone cameras available today.

The camera is also able to capture video in 4K at 30fps, video in 1080p at 30, 60, 120 and 240fps, and 720p video at 960fps for ultra-slow video with crisp detail. Meanwhile, the front-facing 32MP camera packs Sony’s IMX709 sensor with AutoFocus with video recording capabilities of 1080p at 30fps. Display

The Reno8 Pro is a gaming and streaming delight, featuring a 6.7 inch display, and 93.4% screen-to-body ratio for added screen real estate. Meanwhile, the screen features a Full-High-Definition resolution of 2412 × 1080 pixels and just for the gamers, a maximum refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display specifications of the Reno8 Pro make it a great smartphone to game or stream and the high refresh rate, which results in ultra-smooth imagery is actually noticeable when gaming or viewing content.

Battery If you’re ready to leave home, with just 2% battery left on your smartphone, that’s probably not going to let you listen to a single song during a car ride, right? Say ‘hello’ to Oppo’s 80W SUPERVOOC charging capability … and the results are amazing. Accompanied with the 80W SUPERVOOC wall plug in the box at purchase, it's best to keep it safe.

This is because the unit is able to charge the device’s 4500mAh battery to 50% in just 11 minutes and to full power in less than 40 minutes. To buy or not to buy? While Oppo is still in its infancy as a brand in the country, aggressive marketing of its fairly powerful smartphone range make this a manufacturer to watch.

Oppo is following in the footsteps of other brands which have since begun to dominate a fair share of the local smartphone market, much like its Chinese counterparts Xiaomi and Huawei. With the Reno8 Pro able to pip some of its top competitors in the market currently, its a safe assumption that the brand could soon release a smartphone that would easily dominate even its stiffest rivals. As to the purchase, Oppo certainly has stepped out of its comfort zone with the pricing of the Reno8 Pro very much in line with some of the most premium notable releases today. Despite this the Reno8 Pro is worth its price tag, with costing various from various networks of upward of R15000 and over R600 per month on contract.