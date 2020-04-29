Running goes digital: Running shoe features real-time form coaching
The lockdown might have forced everyone inside their homes for now, but post-lockdown, runners will be in luck as Apollo Brands, the official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa, has introduced the UA HOVR™ Machina.
It is more than just a running shoe as it features real-time form coaching to help you become a better runner. This personalised feature helps every runner ensure that their form doesn’t break down in the middle of a run.
It provides runners the guidance to minimise risk of injury and improve their performance.
Runners are often forced to choose a high-cushion running shoe for longer distance races, or a lightweight racing shoe for faster running.
Now, runners don't need to choose and can get both in one shoe.
The UA HOVR Machina mixes the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer. Combine that with real-time Form Coaching and you’re equipped with the tools you need to be race to the finish line in record time.
“With the UA HOVR Machina, we've found the ideal balance of cushion and energy return in a lightweight package—delivering snappy speed and a smooth ride—to make a shoe for runners who want to breakthrough their goals in 2020," said Topher Gaylord, Group General Manager of Run, Train & Outdoor.
All of the footwear in Under Armour’s 2020 run suite come digitally connected, allowing runners not only to track and analyse their runs, but also to gain insight into their running form.
These features are available with a seamless, easy-to-use connection to MapMyRun, part of the world’s largest digital health and fitness community of 270 million users, all working to make the sport and athlete better.
