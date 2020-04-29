Running goes digital: Running shoe features real-time form coaching

The lockdown might have forced everyone inside their homes for now, but post-lockdown, runners will be in luck as Apollo Brands, the official distributor of Under Armour in South Africa, has introduced the UA HOVR™ Machina.

It is more than just a running shoe as it features real-time form coaching to help you become a better runner. This personalised feature helps every runner ensure that their form doesn’t break down in the middle of a run.

It provides runners the guidance to minimise risk of injury and improve their performance.

Runners are often forced to choose a high-cushion running shoe for longer distance races, or a lightweight racing shoe for faster running.

Now, runners don't need to choose and can get both in one shoe.