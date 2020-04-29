SA firms develop rapid deployment beds in fight against Covid-19

Cape Town - As the healthcare system continues to struggle under the enormous weight of the Covid-19 pandemic, local pharmaceutical company Kiara Health has headed a proudly South African collaboration to develop a solution to scale up much-needed hospital bed capacity.

Several world-class brands namely Xanita, Brandkonnect and Hemma worked together on this project in the fight against the pandemic.

The beds were designed by Xanita for rapid deployment and can be set up in large open indoor venues such as exhibition halls, conference rooms and community centres.





The system provides a solution for temporary hospital beds, partition walls and lightweight storage and furniture.





"As we see the number of Covid-19 cases increase across the continent, there is a high probability for potentially thousands of additional beds being needed over the coming months. Our hospital bed deployment system has the capacity to be manufactured locally in South Africa in only a few days and quickly set up. The cost-effective, flat-packed hospital bed system is designed to be rolled out using existing infrastructure," said Chief Business Officer of Kiara Hralth, Andrew de Pao.





Boards are produced using consumer waste and no onsite tooling is required. The beds can be set up as quickly as quickly as 30 minutes. Units can be disinfected and stored and flat-packed for re-use.





There are two designs. One is a traditional flat bed and the other uses a recumbent system provides a 45 degree angle and can be pushed back with one movement for CPR purposes.



