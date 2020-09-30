SAIS: SA and Swiss startups battle it out in pitch battles

The South African Innovation Summit (SAIS) kicked off on Wednesday with hundreds attending the virtual event, sharing ideas and knowledge.

The programme is jam-packed with a host of panel discussions, Q&As and startups will get given the chance to showcase their incredible creations. There is also the the Swiss vs SA pitch battles.

The pitch battles is not an ordinary competition. It is a competitive pitching battle where 10 Swiss and 10 South African start-ups will face each other in front of a broad audience and investors.

The Pitch battles saw incredible pitches and solutions targeted at solving problems around security, agritech, clothing and even hygience. Each startup had two minutes to pitch how their product will make a difference and why it is different from their competition.

Their aim? To gain exposure to the South African market, gain access to funding and business support and to prove market traction. This competition is focused on high-tech start-ups linked to academia.