Samsung, Dell, Apple: All the products that were blacklisted and blocked from looters

LOOTERS who thought they could use or sell some of the devices are out of luck as brands such as Samsung, Dell and Apple have taken various measures to block and blacklist stolen goods. Samsung South Africa has announced the implementation of a television block function on all Samsung TV sets.

TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated. It ensures the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with a valid proof of purchase. This technology is already pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products. “In keeping with our values to leverage the power of technology to resolve societal challenges, we will continuously develop and expand strategic products in our consumer electronics division with defence-grade security, purpose-built, with innovative and intuitive business tools designed for a new world. This technology can have a positive impact at this time, and will also be of use to both the industry and customers in the future, “said Mike van Lier, director of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa. The blocking will come into effect when the user of a stolen television connects to the internet in order to operate the television.

Once connected, the serial number of the television is identified on the Samsung server and the blocking system is implemented, disabling all the television functions. If a customer’s TV is incorrectly blocked, the functionality can be reinstated once proof of purchase and a valid TV licence is shared to [email protected] Dell Technologies South Africa says it has also blacklisted all of its computing products stolen during the wave of protests and looting.

Dell was among the many companies whose warehouses were targeted during the looting spree. “All stolen items have been blacklisted and will not be eligible to receive any support or services from Dell,” said Doug Woolley, MD of Dell Technologies South Africa. “We remain committed to tackling the issue of crime in South Africa and we’re working closely with law enforcement authorities to identify and bring to book all perpetrators and those who are found to be in possession of these stolen products.

“Furthermore, we aim to protect our customers from purchasing fraudulent or stolen products that have been obtained illegally. We would like to remind customers to be vigilant when purchasing Dell products and ensure these are being bought at authorised Dell Technologies distribution and retail outlets,” adds Woolley. Apple also has a way to track demo iPhones that have been stolen from the display tables in stores. Photos of reportedly stolen iPhones from US riots have been doing the rounds on social media showing screenshots with a message from Apple requesting that the devices be returned to the store.