Samsung fans can now design their own phones, starting with the new Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition

Yesterday, Samsung showed off a made-to-order version of its Flip 3 smartphone that allows people to pick from a handful of design options that may reflect their personality or taste. Samsung indicated that by bringing the Bespoke experience to mobile for the first time, it was empowering users to express themselves and create a device that’s truly their own.

Users can choose frame options of black or silver, select various colours (blue, yellow, white, pink or black) for its front and back panels, or go for a stripes pattern. The company said up to 49 combinations were possible. It built on its Bespoke line of products, such as refrigerators. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 bespoke edition. Picture - supplied "This is the first time we've ever given customers this much customisation on their mobile device," the company said during the event.

Designs can be created through Samsung's Bespoke Studio on its website, starting on Wednesday for $1 099.99 (about R16 000) and up. Since its launch, Galaxy Z Flip3 users have been drawn to the device’s customisation abilities, including its flexible form factor, a creative array of accessories and the ability to optimise their mobile experience with One UI. Responding to the demand, Samsung is expanding with new customisable colour combinations and special UX for users to further personalise their device with the Bespoke Edition, providing options not available elsewhere on the market.